Pizza Express gutted as removal workers clear Ipswich restaurant

PUBLISHED: 17:02 11 September 2020 | UPDATED: 17:02 11 September 2020

Pizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Pizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Pizza Express in Ipswich has been gutted as removal workers emptied the contents of the closed restaurant.

Pizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The workers attended the restaurant, in Lloyds Avenue, today and were seen taking out stacks of chairs and tables, as well as barriers and other equipment.

It was announced that the restaurant was going to close in August as the chain struggled through the coronavirus lockdown.

The Ipswich outlet, alongside one in Sudbury were among 73 restaurants to close their doors this summer, at a cost of 1,100 jobs.

The company, which currently has around 454 restaurants, said it has finalised a company voluntary arrangement (CVA), despite the majority of its stores remaining profitable before lockdown was imposed.

Pizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

It has however seen earnings decline across its estate for the past three years.

You may also want to watch:

Chinese majority owners Hony Capital also confirmed it had hired advisers from Lavard to lead the sale of the business.

Despite the closure in Lloyds Avenue, the Pizza Express at the Waterfront is still open.

Pizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDPizza Express Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

