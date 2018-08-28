Sunshine and Showers

At least 44 flights are diverted to Stansted in flight chaos caused by rogue drones

PUBLISHED: 11:46 21 December 2018

Aircraft arriving at Stansted Airport

Tony Pick

During Stansted Airport’s busiest ever festive season, the airport is still reeling from the fallout of the disruption caused by the drones that were flown over Gatwick Airport this week.

Around 1.2 million passengers are expected to travel through Stansted during the festive period, with numbers boosted by the many flights being forced to land at Stansted instead of Gatwick this week.

Stansted received 11 diverted flights overnight on Wednesday when the runway at Gatwick closed. Police had to board one diverted plane flying from Sal, Cape Verde to deal with panicked passengers, who were still unable to disembark four hours after it landed at Stansted.

One passenger, Kato, tweeted: “What a trip so far. Diverted from #gatwick_airport to #Stansted, sat on plane for four hours. Old guy gets up claims to be a terrorist and opens the door! Police take him off. 03.30am we are allowed off to sort our way back to Gatwick. Taxi paid for by airline.”

One pilot based at Stansted Airport, Sander @pilotsander, tweeted yesterday that the same planes he saw diverted to #Stansted last night were still parked remotely, “waiting to return to #Gatwick.” “Unusual to say the least, but safety first!” he added.

On Thursday, Ryanair operated six additional flights from Stansted for Gatwick passengers and in the early hours of this morning, two TUI aircraft arrived into Stansted that had been due in to Gatwick.

Gatwick has now reopened its runway, but Ryanair is still operating its Gatwick schedule today from Stansted – with 11 flights in and out - and EasyJet will also operate four extra flights for Gatwick passengers from Stansted.

Gatwick’s chief operating officer Chris Woodroofe said police had not yet found the drone operator, with police saying it was possibly an environmental activist.

Speaking on the Today programme on Radio Four this morning, the Secretary of State for Transport, Chris Grayling, explained that in such situations, “safety has to be paramount”. “There are new technologies now available, some purely in the military arena, some appearing in the commercial market, which are able to take action against drones,” he said. “There isn’t a single off the shelf commercial solution which does the job, so a variety of things have been done to create confidence.

“There is no single commercial solution that can make a difference. We are facing a new kind of threat. We are looking at the best ways of making protections permanent.”

