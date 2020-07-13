E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Plans for new concrete plant at Ipswich Docks submitted

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 July 2020

Operations at Brett Aggregates Ipswich depot at ABP's Port of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Operations at Brett Aggregates Ipswich depot at ABP's Port of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

© Stephen Waller

Plans to build a concrete plant by the River Orwell have been submitted to Suffolk County Council.

Plans have been submitted for a ready mix concrete plant at Ipswich Docks. Picture: GOOGLE

The plans, submitted by Brett Concrete, are for a half acre site towards the north end of the West Bank Terminal of Ipswich Docks and include a nearly 13m tall cement silo. It would employ six local people – one site operator and five mixer lorry drivers.

The plant would produce ready-mix concrete for construction projects in and to the east of Ipswich.

The proposed site will replace Brett’s current site in Waldringfield Quarry. The company says that having a plant at the dock means necessary raw materials can reach the plant by water cutting out the need to transport them by lorry.

The plant is proposed to operate between 7am and 7pm Monday to Saturday – but the operators have asked to be allowed to operate outside of these hours on 20 occasions throughout the year.

Topic Tags:

