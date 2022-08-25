Sports club's car park extension and court plans approved

The entrance to the new car park has caused a stir amongst locals - Credit: Google Maps

Proposals for new padel courts and an extension to the existing car park have been approved by Ipswich Borough Council.

The site is on the south eastern side of Tuddenham Road adjacent to land associated with Ipswich Hockey Club.

Plans proposed by Ipswich Sports Club would see the creation of four new 20m x 10m padel courts made of artificial grass and lit by six metre high light columns.

An extension to the car park will see an increase from 46 parking space to 90.

In an effort to reduce light pollution, the site will be covered by an 11.2 metre high fabric canopy with open sides.

However, plans have caused a stir amongst some locals, with many arguing the current entrance is not adequate for an increase in traffic and would therefore pose a risk to highway safety.

Speaking in an Ipswich Borough Council planning and development meeting, a representative for local neighbours said: "We are extremely concerned with the access arrangements to this site.

"Given how close it is to the humpback bridge, we believe something must be done for public safety."

Cllr Debbie Richard from Suffolk County Council argued: "The more traffic, the greater the danger. Not only for cars, who have to come to a screeching stop as they see traffic, but also for pedestrians and cyclists.

"We just want the entrance to be made safer.

"Otherwise, this is an accident waiting to happen."

The view from the humpback bridge yards before the entrance to the site - Credit: Google Maps

Planning officer for Ipswich Borough Council, Jason Burgess, said concerns surrounding the entrance are an existing issue and could therefore not be considered when making a decision on the application.

However, suggestions will be made informally to the applicant which includes setting the gates back to improve visibility and having them remain open whenever the sports club is in use.

Cllr Carole Jones of Ipswich Borough Council said: "I note the concerns raised and support the informal suggestions.

"But it's clear that this is a very good use of land, not only because it's an increasingly popular sport, but also because we wish to encourage physical activity in Ipswich."

Plans were granted permission with a small majority voting in favour of the project.