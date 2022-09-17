Plans for 'important' satellite park near Ipswich given green light

Land at Park Farm Barns, Vicarage Lane, Wherstead, which will have a satellite park built on it after planning permission was granted. - Credit: Google Maps

Plans for a satellite park in Wherstead, near Ipswich, have been granted planning permission.

The project centres around land at Park Farm Barns, Vicarage Lane, and will cover an approximate area of 23 x 53 metres.

Hibernia Atlantic Cable System (trading under Exa Infra) plans have been given the green light - for the construction of a fenced compound containing 32 satellite antenna's - by Babergh District Council.

The project has been described as "an important component of the national broadband/fibre-optic infrastructure for the country" by the planning statement.

However - Wherstead Parish Council objected to the plans, saying: "It proposes the development of a greenfield site, wholly sited within the AONB (area of outstanding natural beauty) and provides no justification for why this application should be considered an exceptional circumstance and fails to meet the tests of conserving or enhancing the AONB."

The planning statement for the project - prepared by WHW Design - says: "This planning application for the satellite antenna will form part of a trans-Atlantic telecommunication service.

"These antenna receive and transmit signals from satellites in space with the objective to give an ultrafast internet connection to all subscribers.

"This will allow better mobile, satellite TV and data and very much improve the quality of life for all consumers.

"Due to this geographical location, these satellite receivers will provide the newest and fastest fibre-optic path between North America and Europe, with England in a unique position to offer unmatched services to trans-Atlantic connectivity vendors.

"This development is also notable for the United Kingdom and UK based global companies alike, as it offers a new wealth of capacity and the ability to directly and securely connect to Ireland, Canada, US, and mainland Europe."

The planning officers report for the project says: "The proposed development has been designed to ensure there is an insignificant effect on the Landscape or Visual amenity of the AONB.

