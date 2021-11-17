Plans for 'small scale' café in Britannia Road submitted to council

The garage, which fronts onto Britannia Road, could be demolished if plans are approved - Credit: Google Maps

Planning permission is being sought to build a new café and residential building in Britannia Road, Ipswich.

An application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council to demolish a garage listed at 385 Spring Road that fronts onto Britannia Road, replacing it with a two-storey building.

The plans also require use of some of a residential garden, with the space said to be "adequate" for an "average-sized building" that will house a ground floor café and a first floor two-bedroom flat.

Four car parking spaces will also be created and the pavement redesigned to change the location of the dropped kerb.

If approved, the café would open from 7am to 11pm and take on three members of staff, one full-time and one part-time.

Trade for the café is anticipated to be "predominantly local", according to the planning documents, and operations would be kept to a "small scale".

Consultations with neighbours and interested parties is continuing until the end of the month.