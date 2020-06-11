Cruise passengers help find name for fleet get-together

Cruise line guests are invited to help choose a name for a rare gathering of the Fred.Olsen fleet.

The Ipswich-based cruise holidays firm will be holding the get-together in Lisbon in October 2021 when its four ocean ships – Balmoral, Braemar, Boudicca and Black Watch – reunite for the third time in their history.

Suggestions in include ‘Four Fred.s in Lisbon’, ‘Four Ladies in Lisbon’, and ‘Four Bs in Lisbon’ – but guests also have a chance to choose their own name as the poll of the Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines website goes live.

The naming exercise forms part of the firm’s virtual cruise programme, which this week is reminiscing about past fleet and destinations they have visited.

In 2015, Fred. Olsen’s four ships came together for ‘Four Bs in Bergen’, followed by ‘Captains in Cadiz’ in September 2018.

Head of digital Ben Williams said: “We know that our guests have loved taking part in our virtual cruises, and this week has been particularly special as we look back to these fantastic events.

“So we thought what better way to get them involved than to allow them to choose the name for the next one?

“We can’t wait to get our four ships back together again in Lisbon next year, and look forward to seeing our guests, old and new, there with us.”

Fred. Olsen launched the new fleet get-together in April, following the cancellation of the planned ‘Four Fred.s in Funchal’ event, which was due to take place on April 4 this year.