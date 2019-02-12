Former students share their stories

Pop up apprenticeship event at One sixth form, Ipswich. left to right – Kim Carr, Lucie Kean, Hannah Roberts and Rachel Couch. Picture: JOHN NICE John Nice

A sixth form in Ipswich invited back two former students to chat to current learners about apprenticeship qualifications and opportunities.

The pop-up careers event took place in National Apprenticeship Week – a campaign that aims to highlight the benefits of being an apprentice.

The former students were from One Sixth Form College (ONE) and this is where they came along to hand out advice to others.

Lucy Kean studied A-levels at ONE in 2012 and subsequently gained a degree at the University of Reading. Since university, the 23 year old has started her current role as an apprentice with BDO as a cyber-security professional in London.

She said: “I never thought I’d be an apprentice but it’s great to be here and talk to others about my experiences. We gave out advice on what to do after college and I talked about the benefits of apprenticeship qualifications. They are a good way to earn and learn, you can meet people your own age and you get the chance to get some good qualifications. If you have more aptitude to practical learning then apprenticeships may well be for you.”

Hannah Roberts,23, is from Bury St Edmunds. She originally wanted to be a marine biologist but is now pursuing a career in music. She said, “We are trying to show that university isn’t the only option for people and the message to everyone we met was to not stress about your future, take your time and eventually you will find your niche.”

Rachel Couch and Kim Carr are from the learning resource centre at One.

They helped organise this event. Kim Carr, said: “We are trying to raise awareness of apprenticeships at ONE. Last year, a proportion of our students didn’t go to university – so we are keen to explain all of the options that are available to them after their time with us.

“We have really great long standing relationships with big local companies like BT and Willis where many of our former students now have successful careers thanks to apprenticeship programmes that they have studied on.

“Therefore we are happy to shine a light on these qualifications during this national campaign.”