Sale of popular Ipswich pharmacy announced

Gainsborough Pharmacy, in Reynolds Road, has been sold Picture: CHRISTIE AND CO Christie and Co

The sale of a popular Ipswich pharmacy has been completed for an undisclosed price, it has been announced.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mark Page (Christie & Co), right, with new buyer Raman Gangwar Picture: CHRISTIE AND CO Mark Page (Christie & Co), right, with new buyer Raman Gangwar Picture: CHRISTIE AND CO

Gainsborough Pharmacy, in Reynolds Road, which dispenses an average of 5,933 items per month, has been purchased by Avalake Ltd.

Christie and Co, who handled the sale, said it demonstrates the “continued high demand for quality pharmacies” in the region.

You may also want to watch:

The business was previously owned by Rohit Soni, who owns another pharmacy in a nearby village, and he decided to sell to concentrate on other ventures.

MORE: Do you Shop Local with independents? Fill in our survey

Raman Gangwar, of new owners Avalake, said: “It’s been great working with Mark at Christie & Co again to secure this exciting pharmacy in Ipswich. Thanks for all your help along the way and we look forward to the next one.”

Mark Page, director at Christie and Co, said: “This sale demonstrates the continued high demand for quality pharmacies in East Anglia. The sector has performed well during the pandemic and this has given fresh confidence to buyers who see a healthy, long-term future for community pharmacy.”

The pharmacy was sold off-market for an undisclosed price.