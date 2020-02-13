Construction materials pouring through port reach record levels

The Port of Ipswich has handled its largest ever quantity of aggregates in a month.

Andy Constable (left) ABP's head of pperations in Ipswich and Adam Smith, eastern regional manager of Brett Aggregates on the quayside at Brett's depot at ABP's Port of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER Andy Constable (left) ABP's head of pperations in Ipswich and Adam Smith, eastern regional manager of Brett Aggregates on the quayside at Brett's depot at ABP's Port of Ipswich Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Owner ABP said 2019 had been a record-breaking year for the port's role in supporting the UK construction sector, with its largest ever quantity of construction aggregates passing through in November 2019.

It handled almost 50,000 tonnes of aggregates in November 2019 for Brett Aggregates - the largest independent producer of sand and gravel in the UK - meaning ABP's team at Ipswich beat its previous record, which was 46,600 tonnes in May 2018.

Brett Aggregates, which operates a terminal at the port where marine-dredged aggregates arrive by ship, stores and processed materials on site before delivering them to customers by rail, sea or road for use in concrete manufacture and other construction projects.

Bretts Aggregates East commercial manager Adam Smith said: "This is a great achievement from our Ipswich team and with continued support from ABP for we can continue to meet customer demand.

"Having achieved plenty of successes throughout our long term partnership, we look forward to continuing to work together."

The latest success follows a major milestone in September 2017, when ABP's Port of Ipswich and Brett Aggregates scooped the annual Rail Freight Group (RFG) Community and Environmental Responsibility Award for their work in developing a new rail-based flow from the Port of Ipswich to London Concrete in Watford.

More than 130,000 tonnes of product has been transported by rail as a result of the project since January 2016, bringing significant environmental and community benefits when compared with road transport.

Andrew Harston, director Wales & Short Sea Ports, said: "We'd like to congratulate our valued customer for setting their own new record for Ipswich. 2019 was a very successful year for our East Anglian ports, filled will new records, and we hope to continue supporting local businesses and the UK economy in the year ahead."

Last year also saw a strong year for trade in agribulks for the Port of Ipswich, which more than doubled its grain export volumes with 500,000 tonnes exported from the port during the months of June to November 2019.

ABP's Ports of East Anglia, King's Lynn, Lowestoft and Ipswich contribute £360 million to the UK economy every year, supporting 3,700 jobs in the region and 5,300 jobs nationally.

The Port of Ipswich is the UK's leading export port for agricultural products.