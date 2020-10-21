E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Town port’s pivotal pandemic role set to continue

PUBLISHED: 15:41 21 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 21 October 2020

Rice being discharged from the general cargo ship Ijsseldijk at ABP's Port of Ipswich in June 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Rice being discharged from the general cargo ship Ijsseldijk at ABP's Port of Ipswich in June 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

© Stephen Waller

The Port of Ipswich’s critical role in handling key agricultural commodities during the pandemic is set to continue, port bosses believe.

Port owner Associated British Ports (ABP) said its ports in Ipswich and King’s Lynn have continued to play a vital role in keeping agricultural products moving during the pandemic.

Ipswich has consistently been top for outward traffic in the UK – which includes domestic and international traffic – since 2005.

Its leading role as the UK’s number one export port for agricultural products was underlined by the Department for Transport (DfT)’s Annual UK Port Freight statistics released in August 2020.

MORE – East Anglian port storing chemical linked with Beirut explosion

Since July 2020, Ipswich has handled “a significant flow” of products such as barley, maize, soya and wheat for its customers, including over 120,000 tonnes for shipping firm Clarksons and more than 152,000 tonnes for leading grain trader COFCO, said ABP.

You may also want to watch:

It reached a cargo-handling total of more than 1.6m tonnes since lockdown on March 23 after more than 13,000 tonnes from MV Sten Bergen was discharged in September.

Divisional port manager Paul Ager said over the summer months alone King’s Lynn and Ipswich welcomed 56 vessels which have exported nearly 200,000 tonnes of agricultural products.

“This is a truly impressive amount and I would like to thank our teams on the ground and our customers for working hard to keep cargo flows moving efficiently,” he said.

COFCO International UK boss Tim Capey said: “Under challenging circumstances created by Covid-19, COFCO International are pleased with the import and export volumes handled through the Port of Ipswich. This achievement would not have been possible without the diligence and commitment from all of our staff and the assistance of ABP’s operational teams.”

David Rumsey, managing director at Clarkson Port Services Ltd said working with ABP, it had been able to quickly adapt to the harvest conditions and UK mills’ requirements.

“This year our team prepared early for a greater import year, which has kept them very busy,” he said. “Our customs department have also increased in size in order to provide our customers with the knowledge and confidence of continued trading through the ending of the Brexit Transition Period. We look forward to further strong months working together.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Moped mugger robs teenager of phone in Ipswich street

A teenager on a moped has stolen another teenager's phone in Hawthorne Drive Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Forensic teams on heathland as police cordon is put in place

Officers have been at the scene, near MOD Woodbridge, overnight Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than 100 students self-isolating after third Covid case at Ipswich school

Whitehouse Community Primary School in Ipswich now has four classes self-isolating after three confirmed Covid cases. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Town solar farm ‘will help UK’s green economic recovery’ claims energy giant

Solar farms are being proposed by EDF Renewables and separately by Enso Energy for fields near Bramford and Somersham, on the north-west corner of Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS/ARCHANT

96 new homes could be built in Ravenswood

Ipswich council is hoping to build 96 new homes near Downham Boulevard on the Ravenswood development. Picture: IPSWICH COUNCIL/HANDFORD HOMES