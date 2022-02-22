Poundland applies to move into former Mothercare unit at Copdock

Poundland has made moves to secure the former Mothercare store at the Copdock Mill Interchange.

An application submitted to Babergh District Council has described Poundland as the "incoming tenant" to the former Mothercare unit -- but some changes would need to be made prior to the budget brand's arrival.

The previous planning permission, from 1994, limits the range of goods that can be sold at the premises, as it was specifically granted with Mothercare in mind.

Items currently allowed to be sold on the site include children's clothing and shoes, baby equipment, toys, self-assembly "flat-pack" and other furniture and the sale of food and drink to be consumed on the premises.

To be able to trade as expected, Poundland has requested that this range be broadened to include leisure products, home goods, flowers, books, newspapers and magazines.

The sale of food and drink would also be altered to allow for consumption off the premises.

Between 25 and 30 new jobs would be created, with a larger range offered due to the size of the floor space.

There are two other Poundland stores in Ipswich: one in Carr Street and one in the Sailmakers centre.

Documents submitted with the application state that if granted, the new store would have "no implications" for these existing shops, as it's hoped the "out-of-town format will complement the existing town centre offer" by meeting the needs of a wider customer base.

The Mothercare store at Copdock closed in January 2020, after the baby goods retailer fell into administration.

The closure of the Mothercare store saw the loss of around 16 full-time and 24 part-time jobs when it closed on January 10.

The shop had housed a Clarks concession within the store which closed five days before on January 5.

The shoe giant still retains a presence in Ipswich town centre in Westgate Street.

If successful, the store will join Tesco, Burger King and Currys and B&M on the retail park.

A decision on the application will be decided by Babergh District Council in due course.