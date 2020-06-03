E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Firms ‘must have pandemic PR strategy’

PUBLISHED: 04:16 06 June 2020

Helen Rudd of Prominent PR Picture: Prominent PR

Helen Rudd of Prominent PR Picture: Prominent PR

PR will be key to firms getting back on their feet post-lockdown, an industry stalwart says.

Helen Rudd, managing director of Prominent PR, said customers might not be ready to spend now, but when they are, PR will need to be at the forefront of their minds.

“Most businesses are having to make difficult decisions, some pivoting their proposition completely, and communicating these changes is key to surviving and thriving in the future,” she said.

“Right now you need PR to be part of the conversation. You need to take advantage of the fact that you have a captive audience – and it is spending a large portion of the day online. Post-pandemic you need PR to help your brand move forward which will include taking into account new consumer and business habits.”

The Felixstowe-based marketing agency said businesses will need a PR pandemic strategy as they move forward.

