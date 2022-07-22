Chance of new bar or restaurant for Tacket Street

An application for a new premises licence for 10A Tacket Street has been received by Ipswich Borough Council. - Credit: Archant

An application has been submitted to Ipswich Borough Council for a new bar to open in Tacket Street.

The application is for a premises licence for a restaurant/bar at 10A Tacket Street, which is the site of the former Makani Café Bar and Lounge.

Makani closed in April this year, after having its premises licence was revoked for repeated breaches, which included CCTV issues and too few door supervisors.

The application shows that the applicant would intend to open the venue from 11am to 11pm from Monday to Wednesday, from 11am to 2am from Thursday to Saturday, and from 11am until midnight on Sunday.

He has also applied to supply alcohol, “late night refreshments” and live and recorded music.

A name for this new venue is as yet unknown, and no proposed opening date has been given.

The closing date for representations is August 12.

Ipswich Borough Council will make its decision in due course.