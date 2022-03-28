Pret says 'no plans' to open Ipswich shop despite logo on storefront

A Pret logo has appeared on the boarding of the former Burger King, next to M&S in Westgate Street - Credit: Archant

Pret a Manger signage has been spotted at a vacant shop in Westgate Street, Ipswich - but the sandwich chain has said it has no plans to open in the town.

The former Burger King unit has been boarded up and the Pret a Manger logo has been painted in red.

When approached, A Pret spokesman confirmed it had no plans to open a shop in Ipswich.

The company did plan to open a store in Ipswich a few years ago, putting in a detailed application to transform the former Grimwades store on the Cornhill in early 2018.

The sandwich chain planned to open a shop on The Cornhill in 2018/19 but work was stopped before the site was finished - Credit: Archant

This received unanimous backing from the council, but in January 2019 it was revealed work on the store would not be proceeding further.

In summer 2021, the former Burger King premises in Westgate Street was the subject of a planning application to convert the first and second floors to form four single-bedroom apartments.

The ground floor space would have been retained, but the application was withdrawn before a council decision was made.