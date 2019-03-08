Is work experience too difficult for youngsters to find?

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
PUBLISHED: 14:40 22 August 2019 | UPDATED: 14:40 22 August 2019

Ian Carr, chief executive of Ipswich�s Prettys, believes businesses must do more to support young people throughwork experience. Photo: Archant/ Prettys.

Archant

The boss of one of Suffolk's leading law firms is calling on businesses to step up and support the younger generation by offering work experience placements.

During the summer months many companies become inundated with youngsters hoping to gain valuable experience.

And Ian Carr, chief executive of Ipswich's Prettys, believes business must do more to maximise the benefits on offer.

He explained extra effort from employers can benefit all involved - from employers to young people.

"At Prettys we understand how important work experience can be in supporting the future of the workforce," he said.

"Our work experience places are awarded to individuals who either have a strong interest in law or are considering a legal career in the future.

"However, we do limit the number of places we offer as we want to ensure the experience is a really valuable one which works for both parties."

As well as giving invaluable experience in a law firm environment, Prettys say they have also seen a number of benefits in return.

Mr Carr added: "It has allowed us to scout out potential future employees, help us with staff resources during the holiday season and increase efficiency within day-to-day tasks.

"Introducing the scheme has boosted staff morale as they've had the opportunity to mentor others by investing in new people, we better our reputation as a go to employer for the best young talent out there."

Prettys' employment partner Matthew Cole added: "Work experience has become a vexed issue over the past few years, with the increase in unpaid internships and trial shifts.

"Typically, the traditional model of work experience, whereby a student spends time away from the blackboard seeing what life is like in an office, factory or warehouse, is not employment and does not need to be treated as such."

"If utilised properly though there is no reason why work experience can't work for everyone involved.

"After our work experience placements have been carried out we remain in regular contact with the candidate and may discuss an offer of employment as and when the candidate becomes available and there is a suitable vacancy."

