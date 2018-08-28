Getting to grips with GDPR

There have been a number of significant changes in data protection over the past six months. How have you been coping with GDPR?

Ipswich-based law firm Prettys is hosting a special data protection update, at the Suffolk Food Hall. Wherstead, Ipswich on November 29, to bring businesses up-to-date with the changes, introduced by GDPR, which are slowly filtering through.

The free event is from 8am to 10.30am, though places are limited and so need to be booked in advance.

Among the subjects being covered are; the misuse of data and the Facebook/Cambridge analytica scandal, how to deal with a Subject Access Request and recent court judgements, the Information Commissioner’s monetary penalty notices and general developments in relation to children’s privacy.

Also being covered is the future of data protection law following Brexit.

For information and booking contact kate barker; kbarker@prettys.co.uk