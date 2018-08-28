Sunshine and Showers

Getting to grips with GDPR

PUBLISHED: 14:48 22 November 2018

There have been a number of significant changes in data protection over the past six months. How have you been coping with GDPR?

Ipswich-based law firm Prettys is hosting a special data protection update, at the Suffolk Food Hall. Wherstead, Ipswich on November 29, to bring businesses up-to-date with the changes, introduced by GDPR, which are slowly filtering through.

The free event is from 8am to 10.30am, though places are limited and so need to be booked in advance.

Among the subjects being covered are; the misuse of data and the Facebook/Cambridge analytica scandal, how to deal with a Subject Access Request and recent court judgements, the Information Commissioner’s monetary penalty notices and general developments in relation to children’s privacy.

Also being covered is the future of data protection law following Brexit.

For information and booking contact kate barker; kbarker@prettys.co.uk

Four Gateways bring a new feature to Ipswich’s reconstructed Cornhill

14:27 Paul Geater
The Four Gateways artwork has been installed on the Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: PAUL GEATER

The new Four Gateways artwork on Ipswich Cornhill has been unveiled to the public – provoking outrage on social media but considerable interest among people who actually visited the piece outside Debenhams.

Could these two males assist Stoke Bridge attack inquiry?

14:18 Tom Potter
Police have issuded footage of two males walking along Grey Friars Road at around 11.58pm on Saturday, November 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have issued CCTV of two males they believe could assist in the investigation into a motiveless attack near Ipswich town centre.

Video CCTV shows woman punched by passer-by in random attack on Ipswich bridge

10:50 Tom Potter
A still image from CCTV footage of the attack on Stoke Bridge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police have released CCTV footage of a vicious and apparently unprovoked attack on a woman at the edge of Ipswich town centre earlier this month.

Museum Street Cafe is on the move

15:07 Sophie Barnett
The cafe is set to reopen at a new venue in the next couple of months. Picture: ARCHANT

After nine years of supplying Ipswich with hearty plant-based foods, Museum Street Cafe is making its move to a new location in the town.

Top staff at mental health trust move to different health service roles

14:25 Geraldine Scott
Left to right, Julie Cave, Dawn Collins, and Rebecca Driver. Photo: Archant

Top level staff at the region’s mental health trust are moving to new positions within Norfolk’s health service.

Extra police on the streets for Christmas shopping season

13:59 Emily Townsend
More police will be on patrol in Ipswich for Christmas shopping season Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More police will be in Ipswich tonight as the Christmas shopping season gets under way.

Eastern Institute of Technology bid is ‘key to unlocking the potential of future generations’

13:25 Mariam Ghaemi
On Thursday, November 15, local MP Jo Churchill, Liz Truss MP and James Cartlidge MP met with Dr Nikos Savvas, Principal of West Suffolk College, to show their strong support for West Suffolk College’'s bid to become an Eastern Institute of Technology. Pictured at Westminster Picture: SUBMITTED

A “visionary and ambitious” bid to establish a pioneering multi-million pound centre for technology in the east has been put forward.

Husband who stabbed wife to death due to be sentenced

11:18 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A 61-year-old Felixstowe man who stabbed his wife to death at their bungalow will be sentenced in January.

McDonald’s customer ‘witnessed fight’ in which youth was stabbed

26 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Food left after the stabbing at McDonald’s in Ravenswood Avenue Picture: ROSS HALLS

A customer at an Ipswich branch of McDonald’s saw a youth armed with a knife chasing after another young man following a stabbing incident in the car park, a court has heard.

Modern Ipswich office block is being converted

10:52 David Vincent
Saxon House, Ipswich, the former home of the Call Connection business, is to be converted into apartments.

The former Call Connection offices in the centre of Ipswich are being converted into new central homes, intended for young professionals.

