Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

How businesses can protect EU workers after Brexit

PUBLISHED: 15:37 01 May 2019

Ipswich law firm Prettys offer advice on how businesses can protect EU employess after Brexit. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Ipswich law firm Prettys offer advice on how businesses can protect EU employess after Brexit. Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Getty Images

An Ipswich lawyer is calling on the government to help businesses prepare for the post-Brexit skills shortage expected to hit the UK.

Matthew Cole, employment partner at Ipswich�s Prettys law firm. Photo: Prettys.Matthew Cole, employment partner at Ipswich�s Prettys law firm. Photo: Prettys.

At the end of last year there were more than 3.5m foreign workers employed in the UK – with two-thirds coming from the EU.

Matthew Cole, employment partner at Ipswich's Prettys law firm, believes companies must take vital steps to hold on to their international employees.

MORE: Cocaine infested shrimp found in Suffolk rivers

“The most important step that an employer can take is to encourage any EU workers to apply for settled status and be proactive in providing information required,” said Mr Cole.

“Settled status means that the rights of EU citizens living in the UK will stay the same after Brexit.

Prettys� head of construction Rebecca Palmer. Photo: Prettys.Prettys� head of construction Rebecca Palmer. Photo: Prettys.

“Applicants will need to demonstrate that they have been settled in the UK for at least five years, and so helping them through this process by providing old employment-related documents, such as pay slips and letters of appointment, can be really helpful.”

You may also want to watch:

He added: “Training is essential and certainly making the apprenticeship path as easy as possible will help. Many employers are still not using their full apprenticeship levy allocation and the government could do more to facilitate this.”

Some industries rely on foreign workers more than others.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS) 10% of workers in the construction industry come from outside the UK.

And Prettys' head of construction Rebecca Palmer said any restriction on employing these foreign workers would therefore be a major challenge for the sector.

“If, for whatever reason, we were to lose our valued international workers, I think it would really hurt the UK's construction industry,” she said.

Ms Palmer added the potential skills shortages in the construction industry have long been identified as a pressing challenge.

She added: “One of the biggest issues that the UK faces is its productivity gap. Our productivity continues to lag behind much of the rest of Europe and there is a general sense of reliance upon labour, rather than considering innovation around technology to solve problems.

“So, the answer is for the government to look at how it encourages businesses to invest in long-term solutions that will make the reduced labour pool as productive as the larger labour pool currently is.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Video Cocaine found in all Suffolk's major rivers

Traces of cocaine were found in shrimp in the River Box, shown here flowing through the centre of Boxford, Suffolk.

Video Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Video Watch: Film explores what led to the rise of youth violence in Ipswich

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, known by the nickname 'Biggz', was killed in Packard Avenue, Ipswich, on June 2, 2018 Picture: ARCHANT

New bid to defuse tensions over student parking around One Sixth Form College in Ipswich

Some properties have nailed signed to their fences, while others in Cherry Blossom Close, Ipswich, have stuck signs on the cars of some Suffolk One students Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Updated Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Man with Ipswich links wanted in connection with abduction and rape of two women

Joseph McCann, who is wanted by police, has links to Ipswich Picture: MET POLICE

Orwell Bridge re-opened after police incident

The Orwell Bridge has reopened to traffic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Noisy neighbour in court for blaring songs like ‘Milkshake’ and ‘Get Ur Freak On’

Milkshake by Kelis was also on Tara Girling's playlist Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Kebab shop owner fined for serving Christmas customers after hours

Best Kebab Centre, in Dogs Head Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

New bid to defuse tensions over student parking around One Sixth Form College in Ipswich

Some properties have nailed signed to their fences, while others in Cherry Blossom Close, Ipswich, have stuck signs on the cars of some Suffolk One students Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

WATCH: Sandy Martin brings cost of St Francis Tower work to House of Commons

St Francis Tower's cladding was removed last year. Photo: Rachel Edge

Change in drug trade caused rise in violent crime, says Suffolk criminologist

Dr Paul Andell, senior criminology lecturer at the University of Suffolk Picture: RACHEL EDGE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists