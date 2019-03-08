'We are so grateful' - Ipswich bakery sells more than 2,000 pretzels in first week

Pretzie, in Westgate Steet, Ipswich, is now open for business. Photo: Archant.

A new bakery in Ipswich town centre has got off to a flying start - selling more than 2,000 of its artisan pretzels in its opening week.

Pretzie, in Westgate Street, opened last Friday and is already building a loyal army of customers.

The bakery is the result of years of hard work and planning for Ipswich couple Ion and Selena Andone.

And it seems the effort is starting to pay off.

"It's been crazy", explained Mrs Andone, "we have people queuing up outside the window watching the pretzels being made.

"We are so grateful, it's exactly what we wanted."

Mr Andone added: "It drives you on as you go forward. People really do care how the pretzels are made and that draws them in.

Ion and Selena Andone have opened Pretzie, in Westgate Street, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

"It's has been a lot of hard work but it has been worth it."

The pair estimate they are selling around 300 fresh pretzels every day and predict this could more than triple in the coming weeks when they roll out their range of sweet pretzels.

However, it is not just the sight of Mrs Andone making the pretzels from scratch through the bakery's large windows which is drawing in so many customers.

The smell of fresh pretzels has been drifting out into Westgate Street and the surrounding area, constantly attracting passers-by.

"It smelt amazing when I walked past", said Andrea Scriven, who has made multiple trips to the artisan bakery in its opening week.

"It's just so different to what we have in Ipswich at the moment. The food is so nice because they make it all from scratch. There is just a really good vibe about the whole place."

Mrs Scriven's husband Tony agreed and said the bakery's unpretentious approach helps it stand out.

He added: "It's all about the simplicity, less is more. And the décor is just fantastic, everything, the table, the counters, even the displays are perfect."

While the bakery's reputation looks set to rise, its owners are still keen to add the finishing touches.

"We are always asking for feedback, always trying to improve because at the end of the day it's all for the customers", added Mr Andone.