Primark boss vows to keep prices low in run up to Christmas

The boss of fashion giant Primark has promised to keep prices low in the run up to Christmas, despite its supply costs going through the roof.

As Christmas shoppers start to get into the swing of things at the Westgate Street store, the retailer has seen its energy and distribution costs sneak up.

Earlier this month George Weston, chief executive of Primark's parent firm Associated British Foods (ABF), promised these extra costs wouldn't be passed on to customers.

“We haven’t increased prices at Primark over the past 10 years and we won’t do so this year,” he said.

“We have currency difference in our favour and there are other areas we have recognised to find cost savings so won’t pass that on.”

He added: “Energy prices have shot up, with natural gas trebling. Distribution costs have risen, labour costs have risen – it seems like everything is jumping up right now.”

Last year Primark bosses looked at opening the store for 24 hours a day due to the pre-Christmas demand.