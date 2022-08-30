Progress made on new home for Ipswich theatre company

Progress has been made in the hunt to find an Ipswich theatre a permanent home.

It was announced in July that plans for Ipswich-based physical theatre company Gecko to open a space in the empty warehouse building on the corner of St Peter’s Dock and Foundry Lane had been dropped.

At the time, it was thought that it would be difficult and costly to build a rehearsal space to fit Gecko’s height and layout needs.

It is instead hoped that a restaurant will open in the Waterfront building by the end of the year.

Now, a report released ahead of Ipswich Borough Council’s Executive meeting on Tuesday next week shows that a site at the aptly-named West End Road has been selected.

Plans to create a theatre space on the Waterfront were dropped in July. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

The council are proposing that space could be built over a rarely-used coach overspill park. - Credit: Google Maps

The report explained that the site is currently used as an overflow coach park, although it is rarely in use.

It added that the site was ideally situated close to the train station, and within walking distance of the town centre and Waterfront.

This news has been met with much enthusiasm.

Amit Lahav, Gecko’s artistic director, said: “I am thrilled that together with Ipswich Borough Council we have been able to identify a site where we can continue our dream of building a new home for Gecko, and a studio facility in which we can make work of excellence, and a space that we can share with national and international artists and our local community.”

Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere said: “I am really pleased to be able to report our progress on helping Gecko to secure new premises in Ipswich.

“We have much more to do to bring this to fruition alongside Gecko and the Arts Council but I am glad to see the project progressing.”

It is hoped that investment can help regenerate this area, improving the nearby river walk, and also connectivity to the town centre.

This report will be discussed by the council’s executive on September 6, with a more detailed proposal likely to be considered early next year.



