Cheers! Pubgoers brave the cold as outside hospitality returns
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Eager pubgoers have returned to their favourite Suffolk locals - despite temperatures falling below zero in some areas tonight.
Temperatures in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich have ranged from highs of 9C to lows of -1C as pubs, restaurants and cafés welcome back customers outdoors from April 12.
Owner of the Greyhound Pub in Ipswich, Dan Lightfoot, thinks customers are happy to just have somewhere to "have a good time".
Mr Lightfoot admitted that, even with some parabens and blankets in the pub garden: "It's going to be a little colder tonight.
"But we think people just want some sort of normality back."
You may also want to watch:
Ipswich's Steamboat Tavern owner Andy Barlow, who had full bookings, was a little more cautious with the return.
"We're easing our way back into it," he said.
Most Read
- 1 Murder-suicide probe after couple found dead in Woodbridge
- 2 Long queues at Primark from 7am in Ipswich as lockdown eases
- 3 Air ambulance called after unconscious woman found in park
- 4 Huge queues at Ipswich Debenhams as shoppers flock to closing down sale
- 5 A14 closed after serious crash between van and car
- 6 Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving following A14 crash
- 7 Butchers warn a leg of lamb could rocket to £50
- 8 Police cordon after man in 20s found outside Ipswich flats dies
- 9 Giant Noah's Ark stuck on Ipswich Waterfront
- 10 National Trust 'deeply saddened' at death of volunteers in Woodbridge incident
"I don't think it's sensible at the moment to push for a big return."
Layham's Marquis owner Steven O'Leary said he was also happy to welcome back customers.