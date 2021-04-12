News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Cheers! Pubgoers brave the cold as outside hospitality returns

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 7:56 PM April 12, 2021   
Ady Swift enjoying a pint at The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds. Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Eager pubgoers have returned to their favourite Suffolk locals - despite temperatures falling below zero in some areas tonight. 

Temperatures in Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich have ranged from highs of 9C to lows of -1C as pubs, restaurants and cafés welcome back customers outdoors from April 12. 

David Rumble enjyoing a pint at The Nutshell in Bury St Edmunds, ,Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown

Owner of the Greyhound Pub in Ipswich, Dan Lightfoot, thinks customers are happy to just have somewhere to "have a good time". 

Mr Lightfoot admitted that, even with some parabens and blankets in the pub garden: "It's going to be a little colder tonight. 

"But we think people just want some sort of normality back."

A nice waterfront view being enjoyed as pubs reopen

Ipswich's Steamboat Tavern owner Andy Barlow, who had full bookings, was a little more cautious with the return. 

"We're easing our way back into it," he said.

"I don't think it's sensible at the moment to push for a big return."

Layham's Marquis owner Steven O'Leary said he was also happy to welcome back customers. 

