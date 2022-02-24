Business expands baby and child swim school into Suffolk

Businesswoman Rebecca Lomax has grown her baby and child swim school Puddle Ducks into Ipswich and Hadleigh. - Credit: Puddle Ducks Norfolk and Suffolk

A mum inspired by her daughter's love of swimming is expanding her business into Ipswich and parts of Suffolk.

Rebecca Lomax is celebrating the growth of her business Puddle Ducks which she launched in Norfolk two years ago.

Due to high levels of demand to run lessons, Mrs Lomax will now offer lessons for babies and preschool children in both Letts Swim in Hadleigh, and Stratton Hall in Ipswich.

Lessons are for babies and children from birth to four years and their parents teach water confidence and swimming skills in a child-led environment, and have seen huge demand since pools re-opened.

Mrs Lomax said: “I launched Puddle Ducks in Norfolk after taking my daughter to swimming lessons and loving it.

“I was looking for a new business which offered flexibility for my new family whilst still being my own boss, and I was able to achieve this whilst following my new-found passion with Puddle Ducks.”

Puddle Ducks, launched in 2020, has seen many difficulties over the past two years due to the pandemic.

Despite this, the business has been very successful.

The Norwich resident said: “The past two years haven’t been the easiest time to launch a new venture, but I have managed to grow a great local business.

“The support I have received as part of a national franchise has been invaluable and is a major factor that has inspired me to grow my business further.

“The lessons we deliver really do make a difference, and nurture children’s love for the water in such a special way.”

Puddle Ducks is a national franchise network, and when neighbouring territory in Suffolk came up for sale, Rebecca jumped at the chance to grow her business further acquiring new pools and an established client base, whilst retaining the specialist trained pool of swimming teachers.

The prior owner, Claire Bailey, will stay on as operations manager and continue to teach.

Mrs Lomax said: “I am proud to have grown my business and to have taken on additional territory, allowing us to teach more children to love the water across East Anglia.”