New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

PUBLISHED: 17:29 30 November 2018 | UPDATED: 17:29 30 November 2018

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Punch Taverns has invested in renovating former Irish pub McGinty’s, rebranding it as The Halberd Inn.

It’s the end of one era and the beginning of another for the former premises of McGinty’s on Northgate Street in Ipswich, as the pub begins a new lease of life today under the guise of The Halberd Inn.

Owned by Punch Taverns, which most recently took on The Salutation, the renovation of the Grade II listed building comes as a boost to Ipswich following the loss of several pubs recently, from The Golden Lion on Cornhill to The Mulberry at Major’s Corner

Dean Olsen has taken the keys as landlord, while Clare Hepburn from Punch has helped oversee works to The Halberd Inn, which has undergone a sensitive refurbishment to preserve the 17th century pub’s important historical features.

“We worked very closely with planning,” says Clare. “We’d just done up The Salutation when we took this on so we already had a good relationship with the local planning department. We wanted to preserve what’s here and keep the essence of the building – like the well, which is being used as a feature. And behind the bar are loads of what look like apothecary drawers – we’ve looked after those. Out the back we’ve taken out the sheds and there’s a great big old-fashioned horse trough!”

The new terrace at The Halberd Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNThe new terrace at The Halberd Inn Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The intention is for The Halberd Inn (interestingly the name of the pub many years ago long before it was McGinty’s) to focus on entertainment, sports and events throughout the year. The pub’s licence is also hoped to be extended, enabling festivals to be held in the outside area.

Food will be simple (fish and chips, burgers, waffles), with a lean towards selling premium lagers such as Adnams Mosaic, Lanes craft beer from Brighton and rotating craft and cask ales.

“We’re really happy to be investing in Ipswich,” adds Clare. “It’s become a vibrant town and we’re happy to be a part of the ongoing regeneration of the high street and town centre.”

