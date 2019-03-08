Ipswich snooker centre goes on sale after years of standing empty

What the former Q Ball in Ipswich's Upper Brook Street could look like. Picture: STAN BEANLAND / ARCHANT STAN BEANLAND / ARCHANT

The former Q Ball snooker centre in the heart of Ipswich has gone on the market for £200,000 - with the potential of becoming a new nightclub or sports venue.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The former Q Ball snooker room and bar in Ipswich is up for sale after years of standing vacant. Picture: STAN BEANLAND The former Q Ball snooker room and bar in Ipswich is up for sale after years of standing vacant. Picture: STAN BEANLAND

The centre is in a prime location with an entrance off Upper Brook Street, sitting opposite Café Nero and bookmakers William Hill, with nearby traders such as Savers, Wilkinson and Sainsburys.

The venue was formerly a popular snooker hall and bar - dating back to at least the 1970s - and now it is available to be sold or to let.

With more than 6,534 sq ft to offer, the building has been vacant for years and requires comprehensive refurbishment to restore it to

It is currently on the market with Beane Wass & Box on behalf of private landlords for offers of £200,000 or above. Acting on behalf of the private landlords, Richard Bertram said: "We are inviting interest from a variety of leisure related users such as snooker/pool, music, comedy or entertainment uses."

The former Q Ball in Upper Brook Street is up for sale. Picture: ARCHANT The former Q Ball in Upper Brook Street is up for sale. Picture: ARCHANT

He also stated that the property might suit nonresidential uses such as a place of worship, a health centre or a day nursery. However this would require a change of use.

It has limited planning history, but interested parties should contact Ipswich Borough Council to discuss any possible amendments.

For more information about this property contact Richard Bertram or Julian Haywood Smith on 01473 212656 or by email enquiries@bw-b.co.uk.

What would you like to see the former Q Ball become? Let us know in the comments below.