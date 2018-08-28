Rain

Rain

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 10°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Fears for rail infrastructure in Essex

PUBLISHED: 09:24 01 December 2018

Members of Essex Chambers of Commerce quizzed representatives of Network Rail about plans for developments in Essex, at a recent dinner. Picture: DAVID BURCH

Members of Essex Chambers of Commerce quizzed representatives of Network Rail about plans for developments in Essex, at a recent dinner. Picture: DAVID BURCH

Archant

Business leaders, from the Essex Chambers, meet with with Network Rail to find out about development plans in the county.

Essex Chambers of Commerce hosted a dinner for Chamber members to hear from, and quiz, the Anglia Route director of Network Rail, Meliha Duymaz, about her plans for investing in the rail infrastructure of the county.

Denise Rossiter chief executive of Essex Chambers of Commerce said: “We regularly lobby for improvements to the transport infrastructure of Essex and the rail network is a vital part of that for both passenger and freight transport.

“Unfortunately despite investment in new rolling stock by both of the county’s rail operators there still seems to be problems with the actual rail infrastructure and businesses were keen to hear what Network Rail were going to do to address the issues we seem to read or hear about every day.

“I was grateful for the support given by the Rt Hon Priti Patel MP in arranging this dinner and to Colchester MP Will Quince for his support as well. Next year we will see new trains arriving over much of our network and we now need to be confident we will have the infrastructure to enable them to perform to their full capacity.”

Priti Patel MP added: “I was delighted to host the Essex Chambers of Commerce, Network Rail and a number of outstanding Essex businesses in Parliament on Monday night.

“Businesses in Essex are at the forefront of investing in jobs, skills and innovation and they depend on the reliability of the rail networks to support their operations and growth.

“I am delighted that Network Rail Anglia has secured £2.2 billion for the railway from 2019 to 2024 and this long overdue investment for infrastructure upgrades should improve the reliability of rail services in the region. The movement of freight is also crucial to supporting business and economic growth and discussions with Network Rail on the future of freight in the region were positive.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

12 minutes ago Will Jefford
Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Two houses on the same street are under closure orders in Ipswich after council and police workers took an unprecedented move to prevent anti-social behaviour and drug activity.

Ten Suffolk towns to benefit from ‘revolutionary’ £12million high-speed internet network

28 minutes ago Jason Noble Local democracy reporter
Chris Bally said the scheme marked continued investment in the county's network Picture: DAVID GARRAD

A multi-million pound scheme will bring a high-speed fibre network to 10 towns across Suffolk - in a project which leaders believe will be “revolutionary” for the region.

Slick, smooth, Billy Ocean wows Suffolk audiences with sensational show

07:25 Nigel Pickover
Billy Ocean

Evergreen and doughty Billy too - living up to the ‘tough’ part of one of his biggest hits, When the Going Gets Tough, The Tough Get Going.

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

05:00 Megan Aldous
Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

Ed Sheeran visiting Ipswich and a Suffolk café breaching a string of hygiene and safety regulations are part of our unmissable story round up. Make sure you read them all.

‘We’ve already done our bit’ – Fears over impact of hundreds more offshore turbines

07:00 Andrew Hirst
More wind farms like Greater Gabbard, pictured here, could be built off the Suffolk coast Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Hundreds more wind turbines could be built off the Suffolk coast after the region’s seabed was included in a new round of bidding for developers.

AONB using nature’s colours to help buildings blend into Suffolk’s best landscapes

06:00 Ross Bentley
The stunning and colourful Dunwich Heath PICTURE: Justin Minns

The team at the region’s AONBs wants to encourage development in harmony with our finest countryside, and has commissioned a colour guide based on the hues and tones of the area.

Mother-of-two to take on world in international strong woman competition

Yesterday, 19:30 Will Jefford
Mother-of-two Andrea Thompson, 36, from Melton, was crowned Britain's Strongest Woman. Picture: Gregg Brown

A Melton mother-of-two is eyeing up global glory as she travels to America in an international strong woman competition.

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

Yesterday, 19:30 Paul Geater
The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Ipswich council has come under fire this week after it was announced that its investment company had bought Beardmore Park retail centre at Martlesham Heath – which many see as being in direct competition with the town centre.

The story of the Suffolk man who built one of the UK’s biggest tech companies, and why he’s been charged with fraud over its sale

Yesterday, 17:52 Jessica Hill
Mike Lynch Picture: JAMES FLETCHER

Mike Lynch has been charged with fraud in relation to the sale of a company to computer giant Hewlett-Packard (HP) - charges he strenuously denies. But who is he, and how did he become one of the biggest names in the world of business?

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Yesterday, 17:29 Charlotte Smith-Jarvis
Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Punch Taverns has invested in renovating former Irish pub McGinty’s, rebranding it as The Halberd Inn.

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Tenant evicted in anti-social behaviour clampdown

Magistrates Court, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Video New pub The Halberd Inn opens in Ipswich today replacing McGinty’s

Former pub McGinty's has been taken on and totally refurbished by Punch Taverns Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A new bus route is one of our most read stories this week

Take a look at some of our most read stories Picture: ARCHANT

‘PUT YOUR PHONE AWAY!’ And that’s an order. Restaurant chain bans mobiles in a bid to get families talking

A family dining at Frankie and Benny's

Revealed: Ipswich town centre properties owned by the borough council

The Rep pub is owned by Ipswich Council. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Police search near Copdock Interchange for suspected illegal immigrants who escaped from lorry

The A12 as it approaches the Copdock roundabout.Stock image Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24