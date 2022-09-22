Long serving rail employee retires with plaque of favourite signal box

Andrew Murton is retiring from his railway career 35 years after spotting the initial job advert in the Ipswich Star. - Credit: Network Rail

It started with a job advert in the Ipswich Star but for one railway worker it was the start of a 35 year career in the industry.

Andrew Murton spotted an advert in the Ipswich Star, when it was the Evening Star, for a signaller at Derby Road in 1987.

35 years later, colleagues past and present bid Andy farewell with a celebration at The Maltings, Ipswich.

Here, he was presented with a plaque showing Westerfield signal box, which was always his favourite.

Commenting on his long railway career, Andy said: "It's a superb environment to work with some incredible people.

"No matter how bad things may get, you always have help around you. These people become more than just work colleagues, they become friends who you can trust.

"This is the part I will miss the most, but thankfully many have said they'll remain in contact."

When Andy first left school, he had no idea what he wanted to do, so took up a job working at an agricultural college.

However, as he was forced to cycle long distances in the wind, rain and mud to get there, he soon began looking for other work.

Andy's mother gave him an advert for British Rail, encouraged him to apply and, after eight weeks of training, Andy passed out as a grade A signaller for the box at Derby Road.

He was promoted to a grade B signaller at Westerfield Junction after a year and, after it closed with the upgrading of the Felixstowe line, moved to Colchester Power Signal box for 10 years.

After a short-lived switch to Ipswich, Andy moved back to Colchester and eventually became a train running controller for the Great Eastern Mainline.

Then, during the Covid-19, he moved into his final role as a route freight manager.

Speaking on the change he's seen over the years, Andy said: "So much accurate data is now available to assist in your decision making.

"We can now see where the trains are in real time and therefore judge the best outcome, minimising the overall delay to services."

Andy plans to spend his retirement making memories with his two grown-up sons, as well as enjoying his static caravan on the north Norfolk coast.