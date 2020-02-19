E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Site of popular Ipswich restaurants Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito for sale

PUBLISHED: 05:29 20 February 2020

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito sites in Nacton Road have gone up for sale. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR/ARCHANT

The premises of two popular restaurant chains in Ravenswood have been put on the market - just months after the owners announced more than 100 closures.

Frankie & Benny's and Chiquito are both owned by The Restaurant Group, which opened the two outlets near the Ravenswood roundabout more than six years ago.

A spokesman for The Restaurant Group confirmed the sites were currently for sale, but explained they were currently just "exploring options".

He said: "The casual dining market is facing various headwinds, such as increased property costs, which has impacted certain sites within our leisure portfolio.

"In light of this backdrop, we are exploring options for these sites but there are no immediate plans to close them."

The site is being marketed by Savills estate agents and has no fixed price.

The advert says there is "potential to divide the site" and it will be a "confidential sale" as staff are "unaware".

The site extends to just over 1.14 acres and nearby occupiers include Harvester, Toby Carvery and McDonald's.

It comprises two detached buildings of steel framed construction and a car park with parking for approximately 80 vehicles.

The news of the site being up for sale comes just months after the Restaurant Group revealed that hundreds of its branches were set to close in the future.

Read more: More than 100 Frankie & Benny's, Wagamama and Chiquito restaurants set to close.

In September 2019, The Restaurant Group, which also owns Wagamama and Coast to Coast, said it had more than 100 sites earmarked for closure.

This includes 76 Frankie & Benny's sites which were identified in 2019 and a further 42 branches.

These will not be immediate closures but will largely involve allowing leases to run out at "unattractive" current locations, the group said.

There are currently no other Chiquito's in Ipswich. However, a Frankie & Benny's branch remains in the town centre at Cardinal Park.

