Thousands of pints to be downed at Ipswich beer festival

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 May 2019

Thousands of pints at the Dove Street Inn May Beer Festival. Landlord Ady Smith raises a glass of two contrasting draught beers, The CollbyFobble Mild Tha Knows and Dove Street's own Dragon Pale. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Thousands of pints at the Dove Street Inn May Beer Festival. Landlord Ady Smith raises a glass of two contrasting draught beers, The CollbyFobble Mild Tha Knows and Dove Street's own Dragon Pale. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Archant

Dozens of real ales and ciders, from right across the country, feature at the Dove Street Inn's Spring Beer Festival.

Thousands of pints at the Dove Street Inn Spring Bank Holiday Beer Festival. Picture: DAVID VINCENTThousands of pints at the Dove Street Inn Spring Bank Holiday Beer Festival. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Thousands of pints, half pints and thirds will be downed through the Bank Holiday weekend, in the historic Ipswich pub and its Green Room garden extension.

Suffolk and East Anglian draught beers feature as well as others from as far as Liverpool, Tyne & Wear, Yorkshire. London and the West Country.

Beer enthusiasts have already started to gather to sample the delights of some weird and wonderful brews, with names like Uncle Monk's IPA, Ruffled Feathers, Summer Lightning. White Adder and Bloomin' Marvellous.

Some of the brewery names are even stranger - Crafty Little, Bosun's, Pheasantry and Wild Weather among them.

This is the 59th Dove Beer Festival and landlord Ady Smith said the interest in real ale was still growing.

"Real ale is still very popular and has a very large following and there is a growing interest in craft beers and real ciders.

"We have a great range of ciders and the launch of Adnams' new Wild Wave cider,

"A lot of the beers are also vegan which is becoming more popular with a lot of people.

"The weather is good and the forecast for the weekend is also good. There should be good business for the pizza oven and barbecue!"

Third-of-a-pint glasses are available so drinkers could try a wider range of beers, he said.

"Over the festival more than 5,500 pints will be consumed. Some of the most popular varieties will probably sell out.

"We have a busy weekend ahead which is culminating in a charity race night on Bank Holiday Monday."

The festival features a choice of 48 real ales and 24 real ciders as well as a range of craft beers, from this country and abroad.

There was even lager from the 700-year-old ABK Brewery in Bavaria, he added.

The Dove's 60th Beer Festival will take place in August.

Before then, the variety and range of Suffolk beers will be celebrated on Suffolk Day, June 21 at the Dove.

