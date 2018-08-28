Rain

Investment will help business grow

PUBLISHED: 11:06 23 December 2018

Remi Morrison of Red Cactus Media, video production company Pictures: MELISSA BEER

Remi Morrison of Red Cactus Media, video production company Pictures: MELISSA BEER

Archant

Red Cactus Media, an Ipswich-based firm that specialises in videos and entertainment PR has been given a cash boost from StartEast to help the business buy specialist equipment.

As it celebrated its fourth year in business, a total of £5,657 has been award to the company to grow its video arm and invest in cameras and other specialist equipment as part of Start East’s support to creative businesses in Suffolk and Norfolk.

Red Cactus Media works for a wide range of clients, ranging from public health campaigns, to music videos and business to business.

Creative director and founder Remi Morrison was a finalist at this year’s Suffolk BME Business Awards in the Female Entrepreneur of the Year category.

She said: “It’s been great working with Start East and I’ve got a real focus on my business through receiving one-to-one sessions and attending their practical workshops tailored for creative businesses. I’m going to update some equipment, buy a new GH5 camera and expand our range of camera lenses. We film on Canon C100s so the new camera will help reduce strain on shoots where you need to carry a lot of equipment but the output will be just as great.

“I pride myself on delivering a great service with lovely colourful visuals and I’m very grateful to StartEast for their support through the grant scheme.”

Mrs Morrison is also developing a new project producing videos telling the stories of inspiring women.

This project was supported by the StartEast Grants Scheme, funded by the European Regional Development Fund and the Arts Council England Creative Local Growth Fund.

