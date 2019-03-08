Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

Meet the Ipswich construction firm battling industry’s shocking suicide rate

PUBLISHED: 14:15 28 March 2019

Red7Marine are fighting against the high suicide rate plauging the construction industry. Photo: Daniel Jones.

Red7Marine are fighting against the high suicide rate plauging the construction industry. Photo: Daniel Jones.

Daniel Jones

A marine construction firm is fighting back against the suicides plaguing its sector.

Red7Marine, which is based in Fox’s Marina, Ipswich, has been developing a mentoring programme to support the mental wellbeing of staff in light of shocking statistics.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), more than 1,400 construction workers took their own lives between 2011 and 2015.

Red7Marine says it is aware poor mental health is an issue impacting thousands of construction workers in Suffolk and has vowed to set the bar and make a difference.

MORE: 57 new homes to replace former council offices

The Ipswich firm is hoping to encourage a positive culture change within the construction industry through the Your7Mentor project.

The idea is simple – people need someone to talk with, to share problems with and receive advice from.

Each team member is given a mentor who is on hand to offer support, guidance and advice.

A spokesman explained the initiative helps staff as they try to balance work pressures and career ambitions against their personal life

They said: “The programme aims to build positive well being both mentally and physically.”

In recent years the issues and problems surrounding mental health have garnered much attention in the national media as worrying trends emerge.

According to mental health charity Samaritans, there were 5,821 suicides in the UK in 2017.

Men are three times more likely to take their own lives than women - with the construction industry classically a more male-dominated sector this raises serious issues for employers.

Chief executive Nick Offord said: “Red7Marine is built on foundations of a solid culture.

“We want to challenge the construction industry to make a positive difference, to offer support and guidance to employees and to retain them in this exciting and dynamic industry.”

He added: “It’s more important than ever to provide the necessary support to employees.

“Knowing how to start the conversation and knowing how to safely signpost peers to mental health services can make a huge difference at the early signs of mental health.

“We hope this will encourage others in the industry to take a stand and make a difference.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Tributes to Cliff Matthews - the man behind La Tour Cycle Café in Ipswich

A dream coming true.... SITA UK regional manager Cliff Matthews at Great Blakenham in 2012 - the year after he and his family moved to Suffolk Picture: ANDREW PARTRIDGE

Jailed Suffolk pharmacist ordered to repay employers from pension

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Delay likely for country park at Foxhall Road landfill site – here’s when to expect it

Plans have been lodged to extend landfilling to 2034 at Foxhall Road site. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

“Enough is enough” say campaigners against vast Gipping Valley homes proposals

Councillor Christopher Hudson said the area was expected to cope with too many homes too quickly. Picture: SIMON LEE

Teen in court for throwing lit fireworks into shopping centre

The incidents happened at Sailmakers shopping centre, in Ipswich, last October Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star regular newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Huge thatch fire at The Ship Inn pub

The fire has engulfed the thatched roof of The Ship Inn Picture: ARCHANT

Greenfinch Avenue reopened after member of public on roof

Police were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for over three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic chaos after five vehicle crash on A14

Motorists on the A14 have been caught in serious delays after a crash at Sproughton (stock image) Picture: JERRY TURNER

Superdry announces new Ipswich store

Allan Hassell, manager of the Buttermarket Shopping Centre in Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘It could have been so tragic’ - neighbours react after car crashes into house

A car collided with a house on Hawke Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘When you miss two years, young guys are catching you... I hope he gets back to where he was’ – Lambert on Huws comeback

Emry Huws made his latest injury comeback for Ipswich Town's U23s on Tuesday. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Summer Sounds could hit right note at Horseheath point-to-point

Summer Sounds is one to watch at Horseheath. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Cycling: Proffitt wins Plomesgate 10, while sport mourns loss of Cliff Matthews

Andy Proffitt (Ipswich BC) – winner of the Plomesgate 10. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

Closure of Ipswich’s Office Outlet gets under way

Office Outlet's Ipwsich branch is closing down. Photo: James Carr.

Former public toilets to get café makeover – complete with loo for all

A former public convenience in Essex is to be converted into a cafe Picture: NATASHA LYSTER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists