Hollesley Post Office to extend opening hours following refurbishment

Hollesley Post Office will be refurbished over the next few days Picture: GREGG BROWN

An east Suffolk Post Office is to see its opening hours increase by almost 60 hours a week under modernising plans.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hollesley Post Office will be open on Sunday, Wednesday and Saturday afternoons under the new plans.

The branch will also be opening earlier and closing later on other days and will no longer close at lunchtime.

The Post Office will be temporarily closed from 5.30pm on Thursday until 7am on Saturday morning while a counter is installed next to the retail counter.

Chief operating officer for McColl’s Retail Group, Dave Thomas, said: “We are delighted to soon be welcoming Post Office customers to Hollesley Post Office throughout the opening hours of the retail store.

“As a convenience store operator we are always looking for ways to make life easier for our customers and the additional Post Office services will be available for the full opening hours of the store in order to provide an excellent service for the local community.”

Adam Williams, Post Office multiples account executive, said: “We are delighted to be extending the opening hours of this branch. We want to make it as easy as possible for customers to pay their bills, withdraw cash from their bank accounts, and send and collect their mail at a time and place that suits them best.”