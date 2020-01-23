New office centre taps into 'huge potential' of town's flexible office market

Franciscan House in Ipswich, where the new Regus flexible office space is based Picture; REGUS Regus

A flexible workspace franchise is set to launch 32,000sq ft of office space in the centre of Ipswich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An artist's impression of Regus offices Picture: REGUS An artist's impression of Regus offices Picture: REGUS

Regus is developing the space, which will be in Franciscan House in the newly regenerated Waterfront area, with Kash Group Office Ltd, which sees "huge potential" for growth in the market within the town.

The new centre, which will open in April 2020, will consist of two contemporary floors of fully-equipped modern offices.

These will provide for a variety of business needs, including breakout areas and private offices, conference rooms and a video-conferencing studio.

MORE - Indian-Nepalese restaurant re-opens in town - for the third time

Regus' newest addition to its franchise portfolio follows the opening of its first two franchised centres at the end of last year, which are in Huntingdon and Southgate.

An artist's impression of Regus offices Picture: REGUS An artist's impression of Regus offices Picture: REGUS

Regus boss Richard Morris said: "Ipswich is a highly sought-after location for expanding businesses and a key business hub for the Suffolk area.

You may also want to watch:

"We look forward to providing a dynamic new environment for businesses to reap the benefits of flexible working and are thrilled to be partnering with Kash Group Office Ltd to do this.

"Flexible working can have significant benefits for businesses in suburban areas such as Ipswich.

"Our recent survey showed that flexible workspaces are predicted to pump around £12bn into local economies by 2030, and we're excited to be a part of delivering these economic benefits to areas like Ipswich."

Julian Chambers, head of franchise at Regus, said they were "delighted" to expand Regus' franchise offering in Ipswich. "After the success of our initial franchise openings in November last year, it's clear that the serviced office market is an attractive investment opportunity for businesses in 2020, as the market grows to meet demand," he said.

Kash Jaffar, managing director of Kash Group Office Ltd, said he was "very excited" to be moving into phase two of its development programme with the opening of its first Regus centre. It was the first UK franchise partners to sign up to the Regus Franchise Partner programme last year.

"The reason we selected Ipswich as a location for our first Regus Centre is because we can see huge potential for growth in the flexible office market here.

"We will be providing high quality, flexible office space & office services for everyone from individuals, small & medium sized companies, start-ups as well as corporate customers. We now look forward to welcoming customers from April after we've completed our refurbishment programme which will turn the building into the latest Regus Design."