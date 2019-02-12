Static bike `race’ at Basepoint, Ipswich

RideFest fundraising event for St Elizabeth Hospice at Basepoint, Ipswich (L-R) Carl Robinson, Ben Glymin, Toby Milne (Haven Power) Picture; RYAN PITCHER Archant

Basepoint staff and licensees went head-to-head with other local businesses, taking part in the St Elizabeth Hospice fundraising initiative ‘RideFest’, a static bike endurance event comprising of 3 team relay races and a chief executive race.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RideFest event at Basepoint, Ipswich Ben Glymin (Haven Power) Alison Morrissey (Basepoint) Carl Robinson (Haven Power) Picture: RYAN PITCHER RideFest event at Basepoint, Ipswich Ben Glymin (Haven Power) Alison Morrissey (Basepoint) Carl Robinson (Haven Power) Picture: RYAN PITCHER

The Basepoint team - named ‘One Gear Wonders’ included centre manager Alison Morrissey, assistant manager Leanne Martin, Haven Power employees Ben Glymin, Toby Milne and Carl Robinson, ESN Directors Ed Vartan, Sam Osbourne and Nick Papworth and Howard Shipping manager Jon Zagni.

With team members abilities ranging from the enthusiastic cyclist to those who hadn’t been on a bike since childhood- the challenge proved tough but rewarding, with each person managing to cycle a minimum four miles in their 10-minute slot.

Centre manager Alison Morrissey finished the relay with a grueling 30-minute solo cycle, covering a combined distance of 15 miles and adding to the team’s total of 51.6 miles in 2 hours.

Having set a target of raising £450 - enough to cover 8 individual therapy sessions at the hospice to assist someone in dealing with the loss of a loved one, team members were ecstatic to discover their total had instead exceeded £1,800.

RideFest at Basepoint, Ipswich for St Elizabeth Hospice (L-R) Jon Zagni (Howard Shipping) Sam Osbourne (ESN Products) Picture: RYAN PITCHER RideFest at Basepoint, Ipswich for St Elizabeth Hospice (L-R) Jon Zagni (Howard Shipping) Sam Osbourne (ESN Products) Picture: RYAN PITCHER

Centre Manager Alison Morrissey said: “The support we have received has been fantastic. The hospice has touched the lives of so many local people, and to be able to partake in an event like this where we can give something back and make a difference had been incredibly rewarding. We have pledged to raise £3000 for St Elizabeth Hospice this year so I’m sure there will be many more events to come.”