Concerns major retailer in Ipswich town centre may close down

Town centre bosses are concerned that H&M may be closing its doors - Credit: Archant

Town centre bosses are concerned that a major retailer may be closing its doors.

Staff at the Tavern Street H&M store have reportedly been told that it will be shutting its doors in November.

H&M bosses have refused to confirm or deny the rumour but leaders in the town centre fear what the closure could mean for Ipswich.

Chairman of Ipswich Central Terry Baxter said: "It is of course disappointing that H&M may be closing their Ipswich store, we are unaware of any specific reason for this closure, however H&M as a business has announced changes to their future moving forward and a number of other closures have resulted in relocation, but we are not aware of this for Ipswich.

"We are not alone in having national brands leave the high streets and this is yet another reminder that we must all change our perception of town centres as a place just for shopping and look at the complete offer.

Ipswich Central chairman Terry Baxter Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

"We in Ipswich are very lucky to have a great mix of independents, restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, cinemas, theatres, events, and experiences; collectively this gives the town centre a real purpose for residents and visitors.

"It is also important to recognise that whilst some national retail brands have left the high street, Ipswich maintains a fantastic array of small and independent retailers for shoppers to choose from."

It comes after a burger restaurant in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich has closed just over two years after it opened.

The Burger Priest, situated on the first floor of the centre, has shut after the landlords, Stargas Nominees Ltd and Beegas Nominees Ltd, reclaimed the property.

The high street could face a further loss with bosses at M&S announcing plans to close 67 stores nationwide.

In May 2021 the high street was dealt a huge blow when department store Debenhams closed down.

The store is being redeveloped by Unex, which purchased the building in May 2021.

The company previously said it could turn the building “into a one-off seated or standing concert space” before further work commenced.