Landmark seaside restaurant on sea front 'part of resurgence of Felixstowe'

The design for the landmark Felixstowe seafront restaurant Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL East Suffolk Council

A café/restaurant operator is being sought for a 'striking' new landmark building to be built on Felixstowe sea front as part of a bid to make the town a top-flight tourist destination.

East Suffolk Council commissioned the 3,800sq ft dining spot, offering 'unspoilt views of the sea', which has been designed by Plaice Design Co Architects, of Woodbridge. It sits on the south seafront and offers outdoor dining and a community meeting space.

Simon Jackaman, divisional director at marketing agents Fleurets, said: "The design and concept of this opportunity is very impressive.

"This part of Felixstowe has undergone significant redevelopment in recent years and is a popular part of the town, with nearby attractions, such as Landguard Fort, that bring many visitors to this end of the town.

"I fully expect that there will be interest from across the UK, from both corporate and independent operators."

The prospective operator will get a chance to contribute towards both the internal layout and design, of the building, expected to be completed by spring 2021.

The new seafront restaurant is part of an on-going package of investments aimed at enhancing facilities in the seaside town. New homes, a play park and new car parking facilities have already been built at Martello Park on the South Seafront area and the town's celebrated Seafront Gardens have undergone a multi-million pound restoration. Public shelters along the seafront have also been refurbished.

East Suffolk deputy leader councillor Craig Rivett said: "This is an exciting opportunity for an operator to come in and play an active part in the resurgence of Felixstowe. There is a real buzz about the town, with visitor numbers booming, supported by the on-going multi-million pound package of improvements.

"Felixstowe is now getting national recognition as one of the top seaside destinations to visit in this country.

"The striking design of this building is based around strong coastal themes and sympathetically balances its sensitive location, while also being an iconic visual draw to this area.

"This is one of those rare occasions where the council is the developer. East Suffolk Council is committed to building on the growing confidence in Felixstowe to create developments that benefit local people and visitors alike."

Leisure property specialist Fleurets, which is marketing the property, is seeking rental offers.