Tenant found for newly restored merchant's house

Council bosses hope they have found a tenant to take on the historic 4 College Street after it spent years on the "at risk" register.

The freshly restored council-owned building is now under offer – but because of commercial confidentiality, the council is not able to give any clues about who might be moving in.

It is a commercial building and could become offices or have another business use. It cannot be used as a home.

The building is a Tudor merchant's house and dates from the 16th century.

It was last occupied in the early 1980s and has been owned by the borough for many years – but it had not been possible to restore it until now.

There were queues to get into 4 College Street during the Heritage Open Days weekend. - Credit: Paul Geater

The public had a chance to see inside the building during last month's Heritage Open Days – and there were queues to see what had happened to a well-known building that had been on the "at risk" register for years.