Retail Park in Essex is snapped up for £11.3m

PUBLISHED: 09:35 29 January 2019

Watergalde Retail Park Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Waterglade Retail Park Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Google Street View

A retail park in Clacton-On-Sea has been bought by regeneration developer and investor U+I for £11.3m.

Waterglade Retail Park, which is currently home to B&M, Halfords, Iceland and Carpetright, generates an initial yield of about 9% and was said to present an opportunity for U+I to achieve the double digit returns through intensive asset management and re-gearing leases.

The park was also home to a Comet store, which has closed down.

The 73,000 sq ft centre on the western side of the Clacton-on-Sea town centre was identified to bring U+I’s investment portfolio further in line with the company’s geographic focus on the London city region, Manchester and Dublin.

U+I chief executive Matthew Weiner told Insider Media: “We are pleased with the continued recycling of our investment portfolio, in line with our stated strategy.

“The Clacton acquisition is well-priced, provides a relevant offer to the catchment, and further opportunity to re-gear and reposition. It will support our longer-term target of delivering 10% annual total returns.”

Topic Tags:

'Scum' cartel bosses will be 'hounded out' as drug lines into Suffolk halve

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Major school revamp could mean new building for 900 pupils

Ormiston Endeavour Academy. Picture: SIMON PARKER

'They've made a rod for their own back' - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

Updated A14 closed for seven hours after late-night crash

A serious crash on the A14 near Newmarket closed the road for more than seven hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

