Published: 7:00 PM April 21, 2021

Chris Daynes with a couple of jars of sweets from the new Sweets Reunited shop, based at Felixstowe and Walton United's ground - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

A retro sweet shop has opened in Felixstowe after demand for traditional treats soared during lockdown.

Sweets Reunited, at Felixstowe and Walton United FC's ground in Dellwood Avenue, stocks around 200 different sweets, including many in jars.

Chris Daynes with some of the retro sweet jars at the new Sweets Reunited shop in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

Owner Chris Daynes previously ran a sweet shop under the same name in the town's Hamilton Road, but a few years ago took the decision to close the physical shop and go online.

He said: "During lockdown, it went a bit crazy - there has been a lot of interest in retro sweets.

"I think it's a comfort thing, and people want to give themselves a treat."

Mr Daynes, who is chairman and facilities manager at the football club, was already using a unit there for storage for his online business.

"I thought, why not open a shop here too, so that people can come in?," he said.

Some of the traditional jars of sweets at the new Sweets Reunited shop in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

The shop opened on April 12, the first day that non-essential retail was allowed to open following lockdown.

"So far it has been great - we've been quite busy and people are getting to know where we are," said Mr Daynes.

"We're still getting a lot of sales online, but some people like to come in and choose."

The most popular nostalgic sweets include coconut mushrooms, sherbet lemons and chocolate mice, Mr Daynes said.

Chris Daynes weighing out sweets at the new Sweets Reunited shop in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

"It's interesting when parents come in to show their children the sorts of sweets they used to buy," he added.

"The parents usually want the sweets in jars, which they remember from their childhood. But the children won't look at the jars, and just want the sweets that come in colourful packets."

Mr Daynes also stocks novelty, chocolate and American ranges, plus another traditional option, pick'n'mix.

Some of the sweet jars at the new Sweets Reunited shop in Felixstowe - Credit: Charlotte Bond/Archant

There are also hot and cold drinks and homemade cake to take away or eat in the football events area, beside the stadium pitch, with all proceeds from these going to the community football club.

The shop is open from 10am to 4pm on Monday to Friday, and 9am to 12pm on Saturday and Sunday.

For more details, visit @sweetsreunited on Facebook.