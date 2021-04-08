Promotion

Published: 10:00 AM April 8, 2021

Minnie Moll from the Design Council is one of the speakers at the Reviving Ipswich Town Centre conference - Credit: Ipswich Central

Ipswich Central chair Terry Baxter introduces Minnie Moll, chief executive of the Design Council, who will be speaking at the Reviving Ipswich Town Centre conference.

The Ipswich Vision board recently unveiled its plans for Ipswich to become the UK’s first ‘connected town centre’, a progression of the internationally established ’15-minute city’ model which has been successfully implemented in major cities across the world. This ambitious revival project will be kick-started with £25 million from the government’s Town Deal programme and has the potential to completely transform our town centre.

This ambitious Vision will be discussed at the ‘Reviving Ipswich Town Centre’ conference on April 13. Together with the Association of Town and City Centre Management, leading experts will share their insights into what changes are underway, including Minnie Moll.

Minnie is chief executive of the Design Council, and started her career as managing partner of HHCL, which was named ‘advertising agency of the decade’, before working as global marketing director of ?What If!, a leading innovation company.

She then became involved with leading and driving change in retail businesses including Notcutts, the third largest garden centre group in the UK, as joint chief executive of the East of England Co-op and, more latterly, as chief executive of Jarrold Retail.

She was also voted Vistage Business Leader of the Year in 2020 and was listed as one of the 100 Most Inspirational Women in Suffolk and Norfolk in 2018.

Through her role on the Boards of the Ipswich and Norwich Business Improvement Districts (BIDs) and the Norwich Town Deal Board, Minnie has a strong sense of placemaking which is key to her role with the Design Council. In addition, in 2016 she was appointed by Prince Charles to be his ambassador for responsible business in the East of England. This is in keeping with her views that “businesses should do well and do good”.

I am delighted that Minnie will be joining myself and the rest of the speakers at next week's virtual Reviving Ipswich Town Centre conference, which will take place on April 13 from 10.30am-12pm.

Attendance is free, anyone can register to join by visiting https://ipswichcentral.com/