Revolution Ipswich to close for two weeks for refurbishment

Revolution Ipswich is to close for two weeks for refurbishment.

The bar, which is located at the old cattle market in Ipswich, will be closing from November 1 to November 12, when it will open at 5pm.

The changes planned for the main room - Credit: Revolution

General manager, PJ Bartle said: "It's been eight years since the bar was last refurbished, in 2013.

"In that time Revolution as a whole has been the number one hospitality brand on the market. The company is reinvesting some of that success back into its estate.

"Ipswich is one of the flagship venues Revolution operates. It's the biggest club, and something of a face of the town.

"The furniture is all outdated, so we're replacing that. We're also getting a new AV system, new sound system, and even a new cocktail menu."

The new Ibiza themed garden - Credit: Revolution

The bar will be getting a new theme too — Ibiza.

Mr Bartle added: "Ibiza is where everyone wants to go to, it's vibrant, and the house music that it's all based around dominates the top 40. For our customers, it's a perfect theme."

He also pointed out that house wasn't the only music on offer, saying: "We have three rooms, one for commercial house, one as an RnB chill lounge and upstairs we have cheesy hits."