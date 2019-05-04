Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

'It breaks your heart' – Ipswich jewellery shop to close after 15 years due to poor footfall

04 May, 2019 - 11:03
Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

A fresh blow has been dealt to Ipswich town centre after one of its longest-serving and most successful jewellers announced its closure – because a lack of footfall no longer makes it viable.

Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHRiley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Riley & Riley has been a fixture of Ipswich's Buttermarket for 15 years, when owner Mark Riley moved from working in a nearby town centre jewellers to run his own store.

The business soon became a go-to place for larger purchases, such as engagement and wedding rings, as well as small gifts – and was so successful Mr Riley even opened a second store in Aldeburgh in 2013.

But as the store nears the end of its lease in September 2019, Mr Riley said a lack of footfall meant he had to take the “difficult decision” to close the shop in order to concentrate on its Aldeburgh store and workshop.

It is the latest in a series of challenges for Ipswich town centre, with the old BHS premises remaining vacant after closing in 2016 while a number of other high street brands face difficulties.

Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTHRiley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

“It breaks your heart,” said Mr Riley, who has worked in Ipswich town centre for a quarter of a century and said numerous customers had expressed their sadness at the news on social media.

“Over the past two or three years, it's got harder to make a go of it.

“We have some lovely customers but the larger purchases are further apart than they used to be.

You may also want to watch:

“There are pressures from more than one angle. High street retail is being challenged and it doesn't matter how big your name is, you're not protected from it.

“People nationally are shopping less in town centres. Town centres are likely to change more to service-type retailers and perhaps quirky, one-off, unusual stores.”

He said Riley & Riley's Aldeburgh store had been less affected by the changes, because seaside tourists appear to be more prepared to make larger purchases while enjoying a holiday.

However he believes some of Ipswich's assets, such as the recently refurbished Crown Street car park, could benefit from greater publicity.

“We have met amazing people over the years and we want to thank every single one of you for all your support,” he said.

“Sadly there is no longer enough footfall in Ipswich to make it viable for us.”

Riley & Riley is now holding a half-price sale at its Ipswich store, which will remain open until August at least.

Its full range of services and products will be available at the Aldeburgh store.

Earlier this year Paul Clement, chief executive of Ipswich Central business improvement district – set up to represents firms in the area – said that Ipswich needed to fundamentally transform its town centre because the retail sector is “in decline”.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Honey + Harvey reveal plans to move into prime Ipswich location

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

Flat fire in Ipswich leaves one person injured

The police cordon in Cullingham Road was surrounded by officers by Suffolk Constabulary, firefighters and paramedics Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Strangers come to rescue of woman injured after seizure in Ipswich

Abi Brill from Ipswich wants to find the two women that helped her in Norwich Road on Wednesday Picture: ABI BRILL

Unsupervised learner driver crashed into three parked cars in Ipswich

The crash happened in Mildmay Road, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

'I am giving my son to people I don't know' - parents' fears over taxi firms sub-contracting school runs

Julian Coates is concerned William's school transport is causing him unnecessary stress Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

'Utterly cowardly': 19-year-old sentenced for burglary of 81-year-old man in Ipswich

Moise Sandu, 19, of Spencer Place, Leeds, was sentenced to 11 months in a young offenders insititution at Ipswich Crown Counrt on May 3 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Tavis killers jailed for total of 104 years

The five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens - Kyreis Davies top left, Aristote Yenge, bottom left, Callum Plaats, top right, Adebayo Amusa, bottom right, and Isaac Calver Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

‘She was beautiful, inside and out’ – Mum’s tribute to 17-year-old Megan

Heartfelt tributes have poured in for the 17-year-old, from Ipswich Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Major Ipswich road reopens after two-car crash

Landseer Road was closed after a crash between a Mercedes, Ford Transit van and a Ford Focus. Picture: MARTIN WHITEHEAD

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Honey + Harvey reveal plans to move into prime Ipswich location

Honey + Harvey has revealed plans to transform the former site of Mambos Bar and Grill in Queen Street, Ipswich. Photo: Archant.

9 unusual things you may have missed about Suffolk’s local elections

Andy Mellen's campaigning sheep in Cotton. Picture: ANDY MELLEN

‘It breaks your heart’ – Ipswich jewellery shop to close after 15 years due to poor footfall

Riley & Riley is closing its Ipswich store after 15 years in the town. Pictured is owner Mark Riley. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Tavis killers and man who stole police van among those jailed in Suffolk this week

Five people have been jailed for a total of 104 years for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: ARCHANT

‘I am giving my son to people I don’t know’ - parents’ fears over taxi firms sub-contracting school runs

Julian Coates is concerned William's school transport is causing him unnecessary stress Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists