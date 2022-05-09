News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Chancellor's Covid support saved my business, says Ipswich shopkeeper

Author Picture Icon

Angus Williams

Published: 6:37 PM May 9, 2022
Updated: 6:43 PM May 9, 2022
Ipswich shopkeeper Antonio Bellini speaks with Rishi Sunak and Tom Hunt.

Ipswich shopkeeper Antonio Bellini speaks with Rishi Sunak and Tom Hunt. - Credit: HM Treasury

A shopkeeper in the Saints said he thanked the chancellor for keeping his whole street in business throughout the pandemic.

Antonio Bellini, who runs the Italian Shirt Shop in St Peter's Street, spoke to Rishi Sunak when the chancellor came to Suffolk's county town to meet small business leaders.

He said: "He was very nice and very polite.

"I thanked him for the support, we were given over lockdown and said that due to the support that was given by the government, we were able to stay open, which means we have full occupancy on the road.

"Had we not had the support, I for one would have been closed because I wouldn't have been able to afford to continue.

"He was dashing from shop to shop so there was very little time to ask him any questions." 

Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at an apartment complex in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out in Ipswich town centre flat

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
General Manager of The Botanist, Emily Palmer.

'Nothing but lovely feedback' - The Botanist set to increase capacity

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
The team at the Port of Felixstowe inspected the macrobrachium rosenbergii during an inspection on May 4. 

Port of Felixstowe

Prawn with 16-inch limbs arrives in Port of Felixstowe

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Suffolk Country Inns operations manager Ross Parrock and head chef Ruben at The Angel Inn, Nayland

Food and Drink

No expense spared re-opening luxurious Suffolk hotel and restaurant

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person