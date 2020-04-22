Floating restaurants all at sea after failing to secure government coronavirus help

River Cruise Restaurants owners Craig and Kris Ambury with their Good Food 2020 award Picture: RIVER CRUISE RESTAURANTS River Cruise Restaurants

Worried river restaurant owners are at their wits’ end after being rejected by a government support scheme for businesses hit by the coronavirus lockdown – because they don’t qualify for business rates.

Craig and Kris Ambury were on the crest of a wave after their floating restaurant business, which includes the Allen Gardiner in Ipswich and the Lady Florence in Orford, scooped a 2020 Good Food award after a public vote.

But their hopes of a big year for the boats as bookings soared have been scuppered by the coronavirus crisis.

There is no prospect at the moment of any grant aid because water-based River Cruise Restaurants – which employs 20 people – isn’t eligible for business rates in order to apply for it. Each time they try to apply, the system requires their rates details and without these, they are unable to proceed. They have approached council and other government bodies for help, but are pointed back to the same online scheme which refuses to process their application.

And to add to their woes, their bid for a bank loan under another government scheme to help keep the business afloat during the crisis was turned down.

The couple fear restaurants may be among the last wave to be released from lockdown, causing them more financial headaches.

Director Craig Ambury now fears for the future of the family business, which was started 28 years ago with the Lady Florence, and expanded eight years ago with the addition of the Allen Gardiner. The boats are licensed to take up to a dozen diners on each three hour cruise, which includes a meal.

He was “absolutely totally frustrated” that according to the government criteria his businesses are not eligible for the retail, hospitality and leisure grant fund, which offers up to £25k in aid.

River Cruise Restaurants owner Craig Ambury, Lady Florence manager Sharon Mills, kitchen assistant Olly Woodhead and Kris Ambury with their Good Food 2020 award, chosen by a public vote Picture: RIVER CRUISE RESTAURANTS River Cruise Restaurants owner Craig Ambury, Lady Florence manager Sharon Mills, kitchen assistant Olly Woodhead and Kris Ambury with their Good Food 2020 award, chosen by a public vote Picture: RIVER CRUISE RESTAURANTS

“We are obviously struggling on, or trying to struggle through. It’s becoming a bit of a crunch point now because we have got our basic standing orders to pay for,” he said. “It’s now becoming critical for us really.”

Bank charges were also mounting up, he added.

Frustratingly, buoyed by the award and by a new website and booking system, they were hoping for a successful year, he said. Other similar businesses plying their trade on the rivers were in the same boat, he added.

“Our business premises are two boats, which are moored in a river and a marina. These do not qualify for business rates. Both boats were purchased outright for cash, and are wholly owned, and have no mortgages or rents,” he said.

“We have overheads, insurance and other fixed costs which must be met. Since the boats cannot serve meals or cruise, we have zero income, and are effectively closed down.

“The boat businesses are inevitably seasonal, and lockdown has occurred right at the very beginning of our peak summer season.

“Once lockdown is finished, it is going to take some time to re-establish our business and return to profit, so it will be summer 2021 before we expect to return to normal.”

