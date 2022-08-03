Law firm highest donating firm in east after will writing scheme

Stephen Broughton, partner at Ross Coates, with a certificate following the 2021 Will Aid campaign. - Credit: Will Aid

An Ipswich law firm has raised almost £9,000 in a charity will-writing scheme.

Ross Coates, based in Whitehouse and Kesgrave, raised £8,900 for Will Aid, an annual fundraising campaign that encourages solicitors to volunteer their time and expertise to write wills in favour of a voluntary donation to the charity.

Overall, the law company raised more than £44,000 in the last ten years.

Ross Coates was named the highest donating firm in the East of England and the sixth highest in the UK.

Stephen Broughton, partner at Ross Coates, said: “We are extremely proud to have raised as much as we did during Will Aid 2021, especially after the incredibly difficult time everyone has experienced in recent years.

“Not only have we been able to provide people with these important documents, but we are proud to support nine brilliant charities who work tirelessly to support vulnerable people, including those impacted by conflict.

“Will Aid is a great opportunity for people to cross getting a will off their to-do list, and everyone at Ross Coates takes great pleasure in knowing we’ve raised £8,900 for the campaign’s partner charities.”

The solicitors who have taken part in Will Aid since it launched in 1988 have helped raise more than £22 million for the charity.

Jon Jacques, the chair of Will Aid, said: “Year after year we are blown away by the generosity of solicitors who choose to volunteer their time and expertise to raise money for Will Aid.

“The money raised during this campaign will provide vital support to help continue their life-changing work around the world.”

The money raised during the Will Aid campaign is shared between the campaign’s nine partner charities: ActionAid, Age UK, British Red Cross, Christian Aid, NSPCC, Save the Children, Sightsavers, SCIAF and Trócaire.

Peter de Vena Franks, campaign director, said: “The support of Ross Coates is greatly appreciated by everyone here at Will Aid.

“The money they raised in last year’s campaign will have undoubtedly made a big difference to the people our partner charities support.”

To meet the continued demand each year, Will Aid needs more solicitors to take part. For more information, visit: www.willaid.org.uk.