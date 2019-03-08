Shop in The Saints going under the hammer

The former Rovian Sports in St Peter's Street, Ipswich is being sold by Goldings Auctions. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

A shop in trendy St Peter's Street, Ipswich, which was previously Rovian Sports, is being sold at auction this week.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Rovian Sports was the business of Malcolm Marriott, for many years a stalwart of the local Saints' traders association until his death last summer.

He helped organise a number of events and initiatives, including Christmas lighting, for the niche area of town.

Mr Marriott had run sports shops in the town for most of his life, for many years in St Peter's Street and previously in Queens Street.

You may also want to watch:

Now Grade II listed 33a St Peter's Street is being sold by auction, by Goldings Auction, at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall on Wednesday July 24.

The property has accommodation over four floors including retail space on the ground floor, and potential residential space above, subject to planning permission.

It also has a small courtyard and a cellar.

The Saints area of St Peter's Street has become known for its range of independent traders including boutiques, shops, cafes and restaurants.

No 33a St Peter's Street has a guide price of £220,000 to £240,000.