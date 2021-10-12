Community cafe to help homeless takes over the Royal Oak

Published: 6:00 AM October 12, 2021

The Royal Oak in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich, has been taken on by charity Emmaus Suffolk - Credit: Google Maps

A former pub in Ipswich is getting a new lease of life as a community café that will benefit homeless people.

The Royal Oak Pub, now Royal Oak Café, has been taken on by Emmaus Suffolk, a charity that works with vulnerable and socially-isolated people, including those at risk of homelessness.

The Felixstowe Road building will be run by a chef who took up his trade to find a route out of homelessness and promises affordable and freshly made meals - with both healthy snacks and cakes on the menu for the passing-by public.

Up to 60 weekly 'takeaway' meals will also be provided for volunteers, staff and recipients of Emmaus support.

And the government's kickstart scheme, designed to get young people on universal credit aged 18 to 24 into work, will play a big part in the success of the café. Eight roles are available for catering assistants at the new venture.

Amy Wragg, chartered manager apprentice at Emmaus, said: "We really want our roles to be practically-focused, so they'll be very hands-on, non-digital roles. We're not expecting qualifications or experience, just people that really want to be doing something with their time."

You may also want to watch:

The Royal Oak previously operated as a recovery centre for people coping with addictions, opening in spring 2016.