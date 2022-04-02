Martlesham RSPCA applies to build new aviary for birds

The RSPCA in Mill Lane, Martlesham, have applied to build a new aviary for the birds they care for. Their existing one, they say, is no longer fit for purpose. - Credit: Emma Thresh

The Martlesham branch of the RSPCA is hoping to give its birdlife a shiny new home, by erecting a brand-new aviary.

The RSPCA premises based in Mill Lane has applied to replace an existing aviary with a new, purpose-built uPVC building.

The current aviary, according to the charity, is no longer fit for purpose.

The existing aviary is far too cold in the winter months. - Credit: Emma Thresh

“Unfortunately, we cannot use our existing aviary in the winter months, so we sadly cannot intake birds this year-round,” explained Emma Thresh, Smalls Supervisor at the RSPCA Suffolk Central Branch.

“The new aviary will be purpose-built to ensure the birds in our care are comfortable in all weather conditions, and will allow us to take in birds throughout the year, no matter the weather.

“It will have built-in boxes and perches, and will have hooks to ensure that we can hang up lots of enrichment to keep the birds happy and content whilst they are in our care.

“This will allow us to help more animals in need, and will allow us to provide the best possible care whilst the birds are awaiting their new homes.”

The proposed aviary would be built in this shaded area, to protect the birds from intense sunlight. - Credit: Emma Thresh

The planning design and access statement for the project, prepared by Nick Barber architects, says: “The erection of a new aviary, for domestic birds, will allow the existing aviary to be utilised for the care of wild birds.

“As wild birds are not rehomed, there will be no increase in visitors associated with this additional care service.

“The proposed aviary will be constructed in white uPVC to match adjacent facilities indicated above. The use of uPVC is a much more hygienic approach than timber, and will therefore make it easier to clean, and prevent disease spread within.

“The site of the proposed aviary has been carefully chosen, such that it is orientated away from intense sunlight, and is also shaded by adjacent trees, to prevent overheating.

“Its proposed position will also help to define a further internal space within the wider setting, and prevent a feeling of overcrowding.”

East Suffolk Council will make their decision about the charity’s planning application in due course.