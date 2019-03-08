Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

PUBLISHED: 17:25 26 June 2019

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Nigel Slinn

Scrap metal workers stumbled across a hoard of cash while they were opening up dumped metal safes ready to dispose of them.

Sackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTONSackers scrap metal workers discovered a stash of cash in one of four dumped safes which arrived at their tip in Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HARRINGTON

The Sackers workers, based at Great Blakenham, near Ipswich, were using mobile shears to open up four safes which appeared to have been left for years when they found about £20,000 in cash in one of them - the others were empty.

It's not uncommon to have safes come in for scrapping, said the company, but it is unusual for them to be filled with anything.

MORE - Southwold, Aldeburgh and Darsham bakeries sales expected to rocket to £2.5m

The £20,000 was made up of some legal tender and some old tender and had clearly been in there for many years as it was dusty and wet from being in the rain, Sackers said.

You may also want to watch:

Yard Manager Kevin Harrington said: "We often get safes in and we tend to store them up as they are quite difficult to deal with. We had about eight in at the time when we started snipping them. We'd snipped up three before we found the money.

"It had been in there a long while, the money was very dusty and we didn't count it all but we guestimate that there was £20,000 in there but not all legal tender any more which shows how long it had been left for."

Sackers gave the money to police who were unable to track and identify the owner. As a result, it will be donated to charity.

Sackers, which was founded around 1920, sorts scrap metal at Great Blakenham and commercial waste at Needham Market. The business has grown significantly over the last few years and is able to recycle more than 90% of all waste that enters the premises.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Police called to A14 BMW crash

A BMW 1 series has crashed on the A14 near Felixstowe Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Motorists face 'nightmare' in Ipswich as series of roadworks hit the town

Work continues rebuild Westerfield level crossing, Picture: PAUL GEATER

New Hughes Electrical discount store opens in Ipswich

Rachael Murrell and Luke Croucher in the Hughes Outlet store in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: JOHN HASHAK.

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warning after woman followed along the Waterfront by man in Mercedes

A student claims she was followed along Ipswich Waterfront Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Mental health trust 'sorry' after Ipswich unit was forced to close beds

Walker Close in Ipswich, which had to close to new admissions between March and June Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich scrap metal workers find £20k stashed in dumped safe

Cash from a safe dumped at Sackers at Great Blakenham Picture: NIGEL SLINN

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Blues could get up to £6m if ex-defender Webster makes £30m move

Adam Webster swapped Ipswich Town for Bristol City last summer. Picture: ARCHANT/PA

Decision made on new neurological injury centre in Ipswich

Plans for the Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, which will be built by Headway Suffolk have been submitted to the Borough Council. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Southwold, Aldeburgh and Darsham bakeries sales expected to rocket to £2.5m

Husband and wife team Rebecca Bishop and Steve Magnall of Two Magpies Picture; TWO MAGPIES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists