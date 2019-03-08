E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

The Ipswich recycling firm with an eye on the future

PUBLISHED: 09:28 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 12 September 2019

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

Archant

An Ipswich recycling firm is investing in the future of the industry and giving the next generation a helping hand.

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

Sackers Recycling, in Great Blakenham, staged a two week work experience programme for young adults through the Inspire Step Up scheme.

The course provides young adults, aged between 16 and 24, the opportunity to gain industry related training and qualifications.

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

Combining a mixture of practical on-the-job training and theory training the course proved a success.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: High street shop closures reach record high as Ipswich loses another store

Of the five youngsters who completed the course, three were offered jobs by the well-known recycling firm.

"This was very new to us, and it was more successful than we could have ever expected it to be", said compliance manager Kevin Harrington.

"We had good calibre of students all willing to learn and were reliable and engage. I was really impressed."

Managing director Adrian Dodds added: "Recruiting is hard at the moment, so it's important that we invest in giving these young adults opportunities to grow and support them into careers.

"We are lucky that we have a varied business that allowed them to try different areas and we could see where their skills were."

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Video US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

Ed Sheeran delighted by 'fantastic' Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

Heathland fire prompts huge emergency response in Ipswich

Aerial pictures of the fire in heathland in the outskirts of Ipswich. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

High street shop closures reach record high as Ipswich loses another store

Ipswich high street has been hit by a string of closures this year. Photo: Archant

Major expansion of primary school in Ipswich given go-ahead

Whitehouse Primary School is to get a new pre-school and extension to the main school. Picture: IPSWICH SOCIETY

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24

Most Read

Orwell Bridge set for TWO WEEKS of closures

The Orwell Bridge is set to close overnight for two weeks as Highways England and Graham Construction carry out works Picture: PETER CUTTS

US stealth bombers seen flying low over Ipswich

A United States Air Force B2 was seen flying low over Ipswich Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

Parent ‘confronted by man with knife’ outside Ipswich primary school

A man is said to have confronted a parent with a knife outside Ravenswood Community Primary School Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Missing schoolgirl found by police

A missing teenager has been found by police Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ed Sheeran delighted by ‘fantastic’ Made in Suffolk exhibition

Ed Sheeran with photographer Mark Surridge at the Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion, Ipswich Picture: Nic Minns

How millions invested in scrap metal processing plants has massively boosted firm’s overseas trade

From left, Adrian and David Dodds, joint managing directors at Sackers Picture: LYNDON HACKETT

Suffolk police hiring control room operators and PCSOs

Suffolk police Contact and Control room Picture: LAUREN DE BOISE

Could this new ‘cha pancake’ duck dish become UK’s next chicken tikka masala?

Northgate Foods' Indian aromatic duck cha-pancake, or chapati-Pancake Picture: KEITH SUFFLING

Why buying a home in ‘desirable’ Ipswich is worth every penny

Average house prices across Suffolk have been revealed. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCK PHOTO
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists