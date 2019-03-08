The Ipswich recycling firm with an eye on the future

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

An Ipswich recycling firm is investing in the future of the industry and giving the next generation a helping hand.

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

Sackers Recycling, in Great Blakenham, staged a two week work experience programme for young adults through the Inspire Step Up scheme.

The course provides young adults, aged between 16 and 24, the opportunity to gain industry related training and qualifications.

Sackers Recycling held a two week work experience for young adults through Inspire Step Up. Photo: Tom Elsom.

Combining a mixture of practical on-the-job training and theory training the course proved a success.

Of the five youngsters who completed the course, three were offered jobs by the well-known recycling firm.

"This was very new to us, and it was more successful than we could have ever expected it to be", said compliance manager Kevin Harrington.

"We had good calibre of students all willing to learn and were reliable and engage. I was really impressed."

Managing director Adrian Dodds added: "Recruiting is hard at the moment, so it's important that we invest in giving these young adults opportunities to grow and support them into careers.

"We are lucky that we have a varied business that allowed them to try different areas and we could see where their skills were."